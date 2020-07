BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, July 26.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 16,046,986

U.S. 4,178,021

Brazil 2,394,513

India 1,385,635

Russia 805,332

South Africa 434,200

Mexico 385,036

Peru 375,961

Chile 343,592

Britain 300,270

China 86,839