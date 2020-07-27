Terror attacks kill 2 civilians in northwestern Syria

Anadolu Agency | Jul 27, 2020 at 2:00 AM
  • At least two civilians were killed and 16 injured, including children.
  • Earlier today, in Ras al-Ayn (Kobane), a Syrian city cleared of terrorists by Turkey’s 2019 Operation Peace Spring, a bomb attack targeting the marketplace killed eight civilians and wounded 20.
  • In both northern Iraq and Syria, Turkey has targeted members of the PKK terror group, the group responsible for the death of tens of thousands of people in Turkey in recent decades.

 

