Terror attacks kill 2 civilians in northwestern Syria

- At least two civilians were killed and 16 injured, including children.
- Earlier today, in Ras al-Ayn (Kobane), a Syrian city cleared of terrorists by Turkey’s 2019 Operation Peace Spring, a bomb attack targeting the marketplace killed eight civilians and wounded 20.
- In both northern Iraq and Syria, Turkey has targeted members of the PKK terror group, the group responsible for the death of tens of thousands of people in Turkey in recent decades.
Latest Syria News:
- Syrian Tycoon Says Front Companies Used to Dodge Sanctions as Rift With Assad Widens
- Feature: Some Syrians achieve self-sufficiency through farming on rooftops
- ‘Innocent civilians’: Bomb kills 8 in Turkish-held Syrian town
- Israeli PM warns Syria, Lebanon amidst regional tensions
- Car bomb explosion kills 8 in NE Syria
- Civilian killed in Syria’s Idlib by regime forces
- Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria
- Bomb attack kills 5, injures 12 civilians in NE Syria
- Syrian ambassador says U.S. “harassment” against Iranian passenger plane “terrorist act”